Task force looking at water infrastructure in SE Michigan

DETROIT – A group of government, business and nonprofit organizations is looking at water infrastructure in southeastern Michigan.

The current condition and actions needed for sustainable water infrastructure systems is the focus of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments Water Infrastructure Task Force.

The task force also will address flooding issues, project funding, equity, affordability and other topics.

It's first meeting was held Thursday and the group's work will be an addendum to the 2018 Water Resources Plan for Southeast Michigan. The existing plan includes a component on water infrastructure, specifically drinking water, wastewater and storm water regional policies with supporting actions.

The addendum will be in the form of an interactive webpage that will integrate several initiatives around water infrastructure and act as a repository of various infrastructure related resources for the region, according to the Council of Governments.