43º

Michigan

Michigan boy, 3, dies after being struck by tractor

Associated Press

Tags: Michigan, Michigan News, West Michigan
Police siren (Generic photo)

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said.

After the boy was hit by the tractor around 3 p.m. Monday at a farm in Ottawa County's Blendon Township, first responders were dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.

But despite their efforts, the Hudsonville boy died, the county sheriff’s office said.

Police said the tractor that struck the boy was being driven by a 21-year-old man.

The fatal accident remains under investigation. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.