Danton Cole is out as Michigan State hockey coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Danton Cole won’t return as Michigan State hockey coach after a 58-101-12 record over five seasons.

“I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most,” athletic director Alan Haller said Tuesday.

The Spartans lost 15 of their last 16 games to finish the season at 12-23-1.

Cole was a coach for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before returning to MSU in 2017. He also was the head coach for three seasons at Alabama-Huntsville.

Cole played on MSU's 1986 national championship team. He and Don McSween share the school record for most games played, 180.

“Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job, and we appreciate his efforts and dedication,” Haller said.