Rev. Al Sharpton demands authorities publicly identify officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Patrick Lyoya was pulled over on April 4 for allegedly having an unregistered license plate. Several different cameras recorded the roughly three-minute interaction.

Patrick Lyoya is a father of two. He was shot in the back of the head while face down.

“You gonna run and chase somebody down, about some car tags, and you thought we wouldn’t come? Enough is enough,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Despite requests by Lyoya’s family, the identity of the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya has not been released.

“Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. How dare you withhold the name of a man that killed this man. We want his name,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Lyoya’s white casket was draped with a flag of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Around 1,500 people were expected to attend the service in Grand Rapids.

“We can’t bring Patrick back, but we can bring justice in Patrick’s name,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

The funeral was held at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ.

