Looking for a new place to fish? Check out Michigan’s roadmaps to fishing in the Great Lakes

If you want to fish in Michigan, but aren’t quite sure where to go, the Department of Natural Resources has your back.
They released Great Lakes Fishing Roadmaps that list starting points and information on various areas where you can fish.
Check out the maps below.
Roadmap to fishing in Southeast Michigan
Roadmap to fishing in Lake Michigan
Roadmap to fishing in Lake Superior
Roadmap to fishing in Lake Huron
Visit this website to view accessible versions of the maps above.