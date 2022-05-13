🔒 Insider Debates: Where does ‘up north’ begin in Michigan?

Michigan residents and visitors alike can attest: It doesn’t get much better than driving up north and experiencing the state’s beautiful landscapes and lakes.

But where exactly does “up north” begin in Michigan? We’ve had this debate in the newsroom for years, and have even had Local 4 viewers chime in -- and we still haven’t reached a consensus.

Your boundaries for up north in Michigan likely depend on where you’re starting your trip from.

Some say they feel like they’re up north when they’ve hit the Zilwaukee Bridge, others say up north starts in the West Branch area. Then there are those who say up north is the Upper Peninsula.

Where does Michigan’s up north begin for you? Take our survey below and help us settle the long-standing newsroom debate.

Ad

Stay tuned: We’ll be sharing the results with you soon!

Introducing Insider Debates!

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.