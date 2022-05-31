Michigan police: Man kills girlfriend, 2 girls, self at home

WYOMING, Mich. – A man fatally shot his girlfriend and two of her daughters inside a western Michigan home before killing himself, police said Tuesday.

A relative of the victims who earlier spoke with the boyfriend and rushed to the home out of concern, found the bodies about 4 a.m. Tuesday in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids, Public Safety Chief Kimberly Koster told reporters.

Two girls, ages 13 and 11, were killed. Three other children — ages 9, 5, and 2 — were found unharmed inside the home. The two youngest children were shared by the couple.

Names of the victims have not been released. Police said the gun used in the shootings has been found.

“No one, especially children, should ever feel unsafe inside their home,” Koster said, adding that the initial investigation shows the shootings likely stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

“Relationships are hard and the stress of a relationship can be just very emotional," she said. “Sometimes, it can be volatile, and in a case like today it can actually be lethal. I just encourage anyone involved in a situation like this to reach out for help.”

The three youngest children were being cared for by a relative.

The slayings occurred after a man killed his wife and their three children Friday in another community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Grand Rapids.

The victims in Austin Township were identified as Katelynn Gillard, 6, Ronald Gillard, 4, Joshua Gillard, 3, and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.

A 51-year-old man, described as the father and husband, shot himself and remains in critical condition, Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller said. His name hasn’t been released.

Williams reported from West Bloomfield, Michigan.