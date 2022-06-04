Armed 12-year-old boy robs West Michigan gas station, fires shot

HARTFORD, Mich. – A 12-year-old boy opened fire while robbing a gas station in West Michigan earlier this week.

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids reported the boy walked into the Marathon gas station on Main Street near South East Street in Hartford, Michigan, on Wednesday afternoon and demanded money.

The cashier told WOOD-TV that she thought it was a joke. “He walked in and he stood by the door and he just kind of stared at me,” she said, before he demanded cash.

The cashier asked if he was serious, and he proceeded to hold up a 9MM, and even fired off a round into the ceiling. The cashier gave him a bag of cash with thousands of dollars inside. WOOD-TV obtained surveillance footage of the incident here.

“I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I got in the safe. I grabbed a bag of money and I put it in his bag and he ran out.”

The boy ran off but was quickly caught by Hartford police.

WOOD-TV reports the boy got the gun from a locked cabinet in his home. He pried open the cabinet to get the gun, which belonged to his guardian.