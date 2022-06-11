Digital license plates are now for sale in Michigan: Here’s what they can do and how much they cost

Even your license plate can be digital now. Michigan is the third state to allow the road use of digital license plates.

This has been in the works since 2019, when the Michigan legislature passed a bill (Public Act 656 of 2018) enabling digital license plate technology in the state of Michigan.

Reviver is now selling its products in Michigan. The digital license plates can be driven throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It’s called the RPlate and there is a battery-powered plate option or a wired plate option. The battery-powered plate can be self-installed and comes with a replaceable 5-year battery.

Drivers will be able to renew their registration online. The plates come with security features so owners know if it moves and can report it stolen through the app

The battery-powered plate costs $19.95 a month for 48 months for a total of $957.60. Or $215.40 a year for four years for a total of $861.60.

The wired plate costs $24.95 a month for 48 months for a total of $1,197.60. Or $275.40 a year for four years for a total of $1,101.60. Professional installation costs $150.

“Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan,” said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “I want to thank the state legislators and government representatives, as well as the many other transportation officials and partners throughout the state for working with us to help make this a reality – we are thrilled to reach this milestone.”

The plates are legal for sale and registration in California, Michigan and Arizona. The digital license plates made it onto the roads in California in 2018.

There are 10 other states are in various stages in the process to allow digital license plates.

Plates can be purchased through Reviver’s website.

