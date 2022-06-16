Body of man murdered by brother in Charlevoix County 16 years ago has never been found

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. – The remains of a man who was murdered by his brother 16 years ago in Charlevoix County have never been found.

William George Merriman was last seen on June 16, 2006, in East Jordan, Michigan. According to the Record Eagle, William Merriman was in the county to attend his mother’s funeral. Police weren’t told he disappeared until several weeks later.

Photos: Charles Curtis Merriman (MDOC)

In 2008, Charles Curtis Merriman was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his brother and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

During the investigation, police searched the White Feather Landfill in Pinconning, Michigan. According to reports, police did find evidence in the landfill but never recovered William Merriman’s body.

Anyone with information should contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 231-547-4461.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.