Man killed in Berrien County crash 20 years ago has never been identified

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – A man killed in a Berrien County crash has gone unidentified for 20 years.

The man is believed to be between 20 to 40 years old and was killed on June 19, 2002 in a rollover crash in Berrien County, Michigan.

The man was with others in a 1994 GMC Surburban that was light blue in color and had Arizona plates. The others killed in the crash have been identified as undocumented immigrants.

The unidentified man is estimated to be 4′5′' tall and estimated to have weighed 145 pounds.

He had black hair, a mustache and brown eyes. He had a scar on his left arm from wrist to bicep and could have been a chemical burn.

He also had a tattoo on the back of his right hand between his index finger and thumb. Officials were unable to read the lettering.

He was wearing black jeans, a white tank top, white socks, and a blue and white plaid button-up shirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 269-983-7141.

