Why this study claims Michigan has the best drivers in the US

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

We can dodge potholes. We can drive in the snow. We can make it through rush hour on I-696. And darn it, people are starting to notice.

A recent study compiled by Insurify found that Michigan has the best drivers in the country, and if you drive around Michigan a lot, you’re probably a little surprised. But think about our obstacles. We’re pros!

Researchers at Insurify, a car insurance comparison platform, used their own database of 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the U.S. cities with the best drivers in 2022.

For every U.S. city with at least 50,000 residents — the U.S. Census Bureau’s definition of an urban area — Insurify’s compared the number of drivers with a clean driving record against the overall driving population.

The city in each state with the largest share of drivers without any at-fault violations on record was deemed the best driving city in its respective state in 2022. For states with fewer than three cities with a population greater than 50,000, the state’s three largest cities were considered in this analysis.

Ad

Here’s what they found about Michigan:

Michigan sets an example for safe driving. A whopping 5 of the 10 best driving cities in the country are in Michigan, which also has the highest share of drivers with a clean record — 88.1% — of any state in the country. Michigan has the highest insurance premiums in the nation, too, so it’s possible that motorists there are driving extra carefully to avoid additional costs. The Wolverine State also has a storied history of automobile manufacturing, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Michigan drivers display excellent competency behind the wheel. In fact, 90.5% of drivers in Dearborn, MI — global headquarters of the Ford Motor Company — have a clean driving record, meaning the town is the second-best driving city in the nation.

I mean, look at this chart. We’re dominating the game.

Insurify's chart of share of drivers with a clean record. (Insurify')

“The findings of this study are not meant to imply the direction nor necessarily the existence of a causal relationship. Rather, this is a presentation of statistical correlations of public interest,” Insurify notes.

So what do you think? Are we the best of the best?! Let us know in the comments.