Lansing’s Green Dot Stables to close this week; owners exploring ‘other options’

Lansing, Mich. – Lansing’s Green Dot Stables announced Wednesday that it will be closing for the summer following service on July 10.

Owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll are hoping to reopen, lease or sell the restaurant by the fall of 2022.

“We are focusing our limited staffing resources on Downtown Detroit, our amazing manager who held it all together in Lansing just resigned and that was the last straw,” Jacques Driscoll said. “We sadly must call it quits for the season and explore other options.”

Though the Lansing location will be closing, the owners say they are open to creative solutions.

“If a new team wants to buy or lease it and run it as Green Dot, I’m ready to listen,” Jacques Driscoll said. “Or they may want to come in and do something entirely different we put a new roof, kitchen, and HVAC system into the building in 2019. It’s a solid location with lots of improvements.”

The Detroit location in Downtown Detroit will remain open.

Green Dot Stables in Lansing will be open until 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.