Michigan Lottery: Man claims $1M Powerball prize with ticket bought at Quality Dairy

A Holt man described winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery as “surreal”.

Jamieson King, 43, matched the five white balls – 05-21-32-36-58 – in the August 4, 2021, drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Quality Dairy, located at 5010 Dunckel Road in Lansing.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket while I was at Quality Dairy one day,” said King. “A couple days later, a co-worker told me a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Quality Dairy in Lansing. I checked my ticket and saw I’d matched the first few numbers. I put the ticket away and waited a few days to check the last few numbers. Finding out that I was the winner was such a surreal feeling!”

King recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He plans to save his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on June 29. One ticket bought in Vermont won the $365 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $48 million.

Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.

