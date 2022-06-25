Michigan Lottery: TAJ Funds Lottery Club from Sterling Heights wins $1 M Powerball prize

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A lottery club in Sterling Heights won $1 million after matching the five white balls.

The TAJ Funds Lottery club had the numbers 16-25-27-49-55 in a February Powerball drawing. The ticket that won was bought at a Meijer store off of Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.

“I purchased a Powerball ticket and put it in my purse to check it the next time we got together,” TAJ Funds Lotter club member Tammi Lenhausen said in a press release. “I completely forgot about the ticket until a few weeks ago, so we went to the store together to check it.”

The club member states that she and club representative John Kurz checked the unclaimed prizes page on the lottery website to verify their win.

“We have played the Lottery together for several years and have always said that if we win big, we will split the prize,” said Kurz.

Both members recently claimed the prizes and plan to save the money for retirement and to help their families.