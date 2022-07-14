Mega Millions reaches highest jackpot of 2022

If you haven’t purchased your Mega Millions ticket yet, now’s the time! You could be walking away with the $480 million Mega Millions jackpot after Friday night’s drawing.

If a player wins this jackpot, it will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. In January, a California player won a $421 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in April when a Tennessee player won a $20 million jackpot.

In January 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It was the largest ever won in Michigan, and the third largest jackpot in US lottery history.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

For more information on Mega Millions, to find out where tickets are sold near you, or to buy Mega Millions tickets, visit the Michigan Lottery Website.

Good luck!