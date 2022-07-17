2 Michigan men killed in single-engine plane crash

Two men from Michigan were killed in a single-engine plane crash on the west side of the state.

Michigan State Police said the plane went down around 6:15 p.m. on Friday evening in Shelby, Oceana County, reporting at the time that there were no survivors.

Police said the plane crashed after taking off at Oceana County Airport, about a mile and a half northwest of the crash site, which is in a wooded area behind a residence, WOOD-TV reported.

Police updated the investigation on Saturday night, identifying the two victims of the plane crash.

The pilot was been identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, from Muskegon County. The passenger was Troy Caris, 48, from Holton. They were the only two occupants of the plane.

The FAA will conduct a full investigation on the crash to determine the cause.