Mother suspected of kidnapping 6-year-old son a decade ago may have fled to Taiwan with boy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek boy believed to have been kidnapped by his mother 10 years ago is still missing.

Devron Morrison was 6 years old when he was kidnapped and would be 16 years old now.

Police believe he was abducted by his mother, Yaling Chang, on July 23, 2012. A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Chang on Jan. 15, 2013.

It is believed that they have traveled to Taipei, Taiwan. Devron is Biracial. He is Asian and Black.

Yaling has a tattoo on her ankle and she may wear glasses.

Devron has brown hair and brown eyes. He was 4′3′' and weighed 78 pounds when he was abducted.

Chang would be 49 years old now. She has black hair, brown eyes and was 5′3′' and weighed 105 pounds.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.