Starbucks in Mount Pleasant files for union election, joins 10 other locations in Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Workers at a Starbucks in Mount Pleasant have announced their intent to file for a union election.

The Starbucks is located at 5655 Pickard Street. According to Workers United, a majority of workers at the store signed union authorization cards.

According to the release, 10 other Starbucks locations in Michigan have already filed for and won union elections.

In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, the union organizing committee wrote, “as Starbucks’ ‘Partners,’ it is time that we all face the inexcusable reality that we have been given this status in title only, without also being granted the opportunity to experience true partnership by providing feedback and perspective on wages, benefits, and working conditions.”

