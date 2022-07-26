Michigan High-Speed Internet Office turns focus to 5-year broadband strategy, digital equity plan

LANSING, Mich. – Eric Frederick will serve as the very first chief connectivity officer for the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI).

The office was created to coordinate all state, federal, philanthropic and private investments made into broadband infrastructure and its utilization. Frederick was named as the focus turns to the five-year broadband strategy and digital equity plan.

“Eric has been a high-speed internet expert in Michigan for many years, and now his expertise will enhance our efforts to expand access and affordability,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “As the state’s first ever Chief Connectivity Officer, Eric will lead our new High-Speed Internet Office as it develops the necessary infrastructure to invest our resources effectively and efficiently to achieve our goals. Governor Whitmer and I look forward to working with him to bring digital literacy and affordable high-speed internet connectivity to every Michigan community.”

Ad

Frederick has served as Vice President of Broadband Planning and Executive Director for Connection Nation Michigan for the last 10 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in planning from Northern Michigan University and his Master of Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University.

“Every Michigander deserves the opportunity to improve their quality of life with access to high-speed internet,” said Frederick. “Access to fast, reliable broadband internet has never been more essential than it is today, and I am excited and honored to continue MIHI’s great work to provide every Michigander with the digital services they need.”

MIHI released a 2021 Broadband Road Map last year and is now focusing on developing the state’s first five-year state broadband strategy and a digital equity plan.

The office is standing up a new $250 million Realizing Opportunities with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program. The goal is to build dependable and affordable high-speed access to unserved communities across Michigan.

Ad

Click here to learn more about MIHI.