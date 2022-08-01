19-year-old girl staying with boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon vanished 35 years ago

ROSCOMMON, Mich. – Cassandra Elizabeth Durham was staying with her boyfriend’s grandfather near Roscommon, Michigan when she vanished.

Durham and her boyfriend had left Baltimore, Maryland. Her boyfriend was from Maryland.

Durham’s father last heard from her over the phone in August 1987. That was 35 years ago.

Durham was just 19 years old when she disappeared. Her boyfriend returned to Baltimore in 1988 or 1989, but Durham’s father never heard from his daughter ever again.

She had brown hair that was at her neck. She had two tattoos, one on her hip and one on her thigh. One was her boyfriend’s initials “EB” and the other was the initials of her college sorority.

Details Cassandra Elizabeth Durham Missing Age 19 Current Age 54 Height 5′5′' Weight 110

Anyone with information should contact Michigan State Police at 989-422-5103.

