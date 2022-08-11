Free COVID tests available for all Michigan households: How to get them

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is expanding its partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to provide free COVID-19 tests for households across the state.

MDHHS and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act will be providing 180,000 COVID-19 tests to 36,000 households located anywhere in the state of Michigan, free of charge. Previously, tests were only available to select ZIP codes.

Residents are able to request the tests through the end of August and will receive one kit containing five tests.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19, and reduces the risk of getting infected for our loved ones and neighbors,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as many families get ready to head back to school. We are grateful for our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation to ensure equitable access to tools that prevent COVID-19.”

Michigan residents can order their free tests through the Access COVID Tests portion of the Project Act website: Access Covid Tests

Kits containing five tests will be delivered typically within one week of ordering. For those without internet access, call 211 for assistance ordering tests.

This program is in addition to the free at-home tests available through the federal government.

MDHHS continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests, check participating libraries here.

Remember: private health insurance companies are required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for each person covered by a health plan.

For more information about testing in Michigan visit the Michigan Coronavirus website.