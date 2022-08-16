78º

Michigan

Michigan ranked 30th best state to live in, which seems low, but still higher than Ohio

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd, 2018 Raymond Boyd)

A new list of the best states to live for 2022 has Michigan near the middle of the pack, but still higher than the state below us.

WalletHub, a financial blogging site that calls random data collections a “study,” and hopes media outlets like ours pick it up for increased search engine traction on their actual products, released their list of the best states to live in for the year.

WalletHub says the list was created using five key factors: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety. They created some wild weighted system to assign value to points, and blah, blah, blah, you get it.

Michigan ranked No. 30 on the list. That seems low, considering they ranked Idaho at No. 4, Iowa at No. 16 and North freaking Dakota at No. 18. But sure, the Great Lakes are not nearly as cool as potatoes. That adds up.

More notably, Ohio was ranked No. 33, three spots below Michigan, a fitting placement, just south of our ranking border.

The top state was Massachusetts, and the worst state? Mississippi.

Source: WalletHub

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

