Michigan ranked 30th best state to live in, which seems low, but still higher than Ohio

A new list of the best states to live for 2022 has Michigan near the middle of the pack, but still higher than the state below us.

WalletHub, a financial blogging site that calls random data collections a “study,” and hopes media outlets like ours pick it up for increased search engine traction on their actual products, released their list of the best states to live in for the year.

WalletHub says the list was created using five key factors: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety. They created some wild weighted system to assign value to points, and blah, blah, blah, you get it.

Michigan ranked No. 30 on the list. That seems low, considering they ranked Idaho at No. 4, Iowa at No. 16 and North freaking Dakota at No. 18. But sure, the Great Lakes are not nearly as cool as potatoes. That adds up.

More notably, Ohio was ranked No. 33, three spots below Michigan, a fitting placement, just south of our ranking border.

The top state was Massachusetts, and the worst state? Mississippi.