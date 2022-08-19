Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury.

On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.

“People say things that are offensive and, you know, may sound violent but there’s a difference between actually physically doing violence or just being around a group of people and talking crap,” Caserta said. “If the government wasn’t involved in this situation it would have never gotten to where it is now.”

Brandon Caserta was one of the men found not guilty at the trial last spring. He is from Canton and is a free man now, but he was facing life in prison as a member of the Wolverine Watchmen.

A jury said he was not guilty of plotting to kidnap Whitmer. Caserta put videos all over the internet, proclaiming his hatred for the government and for police but he said that was all talk.

The defense for Adam Fox and Barry Croft call their recorded threats of planning the violent kidnapping of the governor all talk. But prosecutors said there was action, that they created a mock-up of the governor’s summer home called a shoot house and even went to her home on a surveillance mission.

