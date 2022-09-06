Deer hunters in Michigan are now required to report their harvest online: Here’s how

Deer hunters in Michigan are now required to report a successful harvest within 72 hours or before transferring possession of the deer.

The system is new and is being implemented this year. Transferring possession of the deer includes to another person, a processer or a taxidermist.

Hunters will still have to attach a paper kill tag to a harvested deer. The kill tag should remain with the head if the head and body are separated.

Anyone in possession of a deer after the harvest reporting timeframe expires should be able to present the confirmation number.

Here’s how to report your harvest

Officials said it only takes about three to five minutes to complete the report.

You can report the harvest online by clicking here . You will need your kill tag license number and date of birth to begin the report. You can also log in to eLicense using your driver’s license and birthdate, or user ID and password. Click on the Harvest Report tab to see the tags available to report.

You can also download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app

If you need help reporting your deer online, you can ask a family member or friend to help.The family member or friend will need the successful hunter’s kill tag license number, date of birth and information about the hunter’s harvest and hunting location.

