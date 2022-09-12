72º

Michigan

Airplane makes emergency landing in a bean field in Ann Arbor

Pilot and passenger are safe with no injuries

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Ann Arbor, Mich. – Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the Ann Arbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, responding to a report of an airplane possibly crashing on the airport property.

The airplane was located west of the main airport in a bean field on airport property.

The pilot and passenger were located and were found to be unharmed.

Further investigation revealed the airplane did not crash, but it did make an emergency landing in the field after losing power moments after taking off from the runway.

The airplane, a two-seat Cessna 152, did not sustain any damage from the landing.

Airport officials did contact the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the incident.

