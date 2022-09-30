See thousands of Jack O’lanterns on display in West Michigan this October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – If you’re feeling the Halloween spirit, it’s probably a perfect time to plan a little road trip to West Michigan to see a one-of-a-kind display of Jack O’lanterns.

The Jack O’ Lantern World, a touring collection of thousands of fun, creepy and whimsical Jack O’lanterns, will be in the Grand Rapids area all of October. The event is taking place at Millennium Park in Walker.

Once you arrive, you will take a ¾ mile long walk through 17 immersive worlds of hand carved Jack O’ lanterns designed by artisans. The event will be hosted in three different cities around the U.S. this Halloween season.

Jack O’ Lantern World is open from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30, and tickets range from $20-$24 for adults, and $14-$16 for kids, depending on the day.

There are food and drink options on site, as well, and organizers say it usually takes about 45 minutes to walk through the entire display.

Find more info and buy tickets here.

Jack O Lantern World. (Jack O Lantern World.)