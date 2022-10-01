How Michigan residents can get free COVID tests right now

All Michigan households are eligible to request free COVID tests through a partnership with the state’s health department.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the availability of an additional 289,000 COVID-19 tests through its expanded partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act.

The expansion will provide COVID-19 tests to 58,000 households located anywhere in the state free of charge. Households will receive one kit containing five tests.

“We are pleased to announce the availability of these additional COVID-19 tests through our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “Testing remains a critical tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and reduces the risk of spreading the virus to our loved ones and neighbors. We encourage residents to take advantage of these free tests as we head into the fall season when respiratory diseases, like COVID-19, spread most easily.”

All households in the state of Michigan can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org. Each household will receive one kit with five tests, typically within a week of ordering. Individuals without internet access can contact 211 for assistance ordering tests.

MDHHS continues to partner with libraries across the state to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests to Michiganders. Click here for a list of participating libraries.

Note: As of July 8th, 2022, the FDA extended the shelf-life of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests to 12 months. Please click here for details or to look up new expiration dates by lot numbers.