Video: Why the DNR has been able to make deer hunting regulations in Michigan less restrictive

‘It would be nearly impossible for hunters in Michigan to wipe out the deer herd’

Deer hunting regulations in Michigan have become less restrictive over the last few years.

Hunters in the Lower Peninsula can harvest does on a regular deer or deer combo license and hunters can buy and use up to 10 universal antlerless licenses in most of the state.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has created a population dynamics video to explain the rationale behind the decisions and how it will not negatively impact Michigan’s deer herd.

Watch the DNR’s video explaining the situation below:

