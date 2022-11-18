Meijer offers free grocery delivery to SNAP customers through Dec. 31

CARDIFF, WALES - MAY 22: A woman with a shopping trolley full of groceries in a supermarket aisle on May 22, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Last week, the UK Office for National Statistics reported an 6% average increase of food and drink prices year on year, but some staples, such as milk and pasta, had risen by more than 10%. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Meijer is waiving its home delivery fee for customers using SNAP benefits through Dec. 31, 2022.

Free home delivery is available when customers place orders through Meijer.com. The delivery fee will be waived at checkout when SNAP benefits are used as a form of payment.

In October, Meijer began offering discounts on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That will be in effect for a year.

Meijer is offering 10% off in-store fresh fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP customers through Dec. 31, 2022. The fresh produce discount is available at Meijer locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

