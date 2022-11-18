Meijer offers free grocery delivery to SNAP customers through Dec. 31

Meijer is waiving its home delivery fee for customers using SNAP benefits through Dec. 31, 2022.
Free home delivery is available when customers place orders through Meijer.com. The delivery fee will be waived at checkout when SNAP benefits are used as a form of payment.
In October, Meijer began offering discounts on SNAP purchases of qualifying produce thanks to a waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That will be in effect for a year.
Meijer is offering 10% off in-store fresh fruit and vegetable purchases for SNAP customers through Dec. 31, 2022. The fresh produce discount is available at Meijer locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Read: More Meijer coverage