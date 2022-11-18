Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants your help naming the turkey she will pardon this year

HEALDSBURG, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Spring arrives early in Northern California's Wine Country with warm temperatures and a crush of wine tourists on February 27, 2014, in Healdsburg, California. Despite recent February rains, 2013 was the driest year in recorded history and the water "State of Emergency" crisis still exists for all of California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Michiganders are encouraged to submit names for the first turkey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pardon since taking office.

“I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Residents can submit as many suggestions as they’d like and they’re encouraged to get creative. The winning name will be announced on Nov. 21.

Click here to enter the turkey naming contest.

On the entry page, you’ll be asked to put in your ideas for turkey names and your contact information.

