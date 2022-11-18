Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants your help naming the turkey she will pardon this year

Michiganders are encouraged to submit names for the first turkey Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will pardon since taking office.
Residents can submit as many suggestions as they’d like and they’re encouraged to get creative. The winning name will be announced on Nov. 21.
Click here to enter the turkey naming contest.
On the entry page, you’ll be asked to put in your ideas for turkey names and your contact information.
