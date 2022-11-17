This or that poll: What do you prefer for Thanksgiving dinner? 🦃

Are you ready to feast?

Thanksgiving is only days away, and the thought of my mom’s home-cooked turkey and stuffing and sweet potatoes is enough to make the mouth water. There’s something particularly special about the tradition of the annual Thanksgiving dinner -- whatever “tradition” may mean to you.

The centuries-old holiday has a troubled past, but it’s still recognized by Americans across the country today, who gather with loved ones and -- if they’re doing things right -- eat, eat, eat.

The real question is: What are you eating on Thanksgiving? What does your traditional, or preferred, Thanksgiving dinner look like?

Take our “this or that” poll below and let’s compare!

Have favorites that weren’t included in the poll? Feel free to share in comments below.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White 2022: Here’s what you need to know