7-year-old Adele Wells disappeared on her way to school in Flint 64 years ago

FLINT, Mich. – A 7-year-old girl who vanished on her way to school in Flint has been missing for 64 years.
Adele Marie Wells was last seen on Nov. 21, 1958. According to police, she was walking to Jefferson Elementary School after staying home that morning with a slight cold.
Adele stopped at her grandmother’s house first, just blocks from her school, to show her how her mother had nicely done up her hair that day for school. She left her grandmother’s home and was never seen again.
She was last seen wearing a grey cotton coat, a blue dress with small animal figures along the hemline, red knee-length socks, and black shoes.
|Details
|Adele Wells
|Missing Since
|Nov. 21, 1958
|Missing From
|Flint
|Age Missing
|7
|Age Now
|71
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Black
|Height
|3′6′'
|Weight
|50 lbs
Anyone with information should contact the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.
Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?
We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.