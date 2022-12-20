Paper manufacturer sued by Michigan AG for release of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ in St. Clair County

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: The gavel sits in front of House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against a paper manufacturer over the release of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” from its manufacturing processes.

The lawsuit was filed against Domtar Industries, Inc. The company formerly operated in Port Huron, Michigan, and runs mills in several states and in Canada.

The lawsuit accuses the company of releasing PFAS from its manufacturing processes and from the paper sludges generated by Domtar that contain high levels of PFAS but were represented as “inert.” The toxic sludges contaminated the environment at a composting business in St. Clair County.

The mill in question is located at 1700 Washington Avenue in Port Huron, Michigan, and has been in operation in various forms for more than 100 years, according to the lawsuit. The sludges were sent to Techni-Comp, a composting facility in Kimball Township in St. Clair County.

PFAS have been detected in groundwater and surface water at levels that exceed state standards. You can learn more about Michigan’s maximum contaminant levels by clicking here.

The lawsuit is seeking costs and damages from Domtar to address the release of PFAS into the environment. The lawsuit is also seeking a ruling from the Court on Domtar’s liability and an order to investigate and remediate the contamination.

“Michigan residents should not be left holding the bag for the impacts of corporate PFAS contamination, nor for the costs of cleaning it up,” said Nessel. “My efforts to hold companies accountable for contaminating our communities will continue where corporations are not taking adequate remediation efforts or responsibility for their actions.”

What are PFAS? Are they harmful to humans?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals that include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).

They have been used across the globe in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products.

They can be found in the environment and in the human body. They don’t break down and will accumulate over time. They are also found in fish and wildlife.

Exposure in people can occur when a person consumes PFAS-contaminated water or food. Exposure can also happen when someone uses products that contain PFAS.

The CDC said human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of PFAS are still uncertain. Studies of animals given large amounts of PFAS show that they can affect growth and development.

Animal studies also showed that PFAS could impact reproduction, thyroid function, the immune system and injure the liver. You can learn more about the studies here.

View the lawsuit filed by Michigan AG

You can read more about Nessel’s work on PFAS litigation by clicking here.