Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver 2023 State of the State address on Jan. 25

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver her fifth State of the State address later this month.

The State of the State address is scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Whitmer will speak from the Michigan House Chambers in front of a joint session of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

“The State of the State address is an opportunity to talk about the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives and focus on what we’re going to get done this year,” Whitmer said. “I can’t wait to share my vision for our state as we move towards our bright future, and lay out my plans to lower costs, bring supply chains and manufacturing home to Michigan, and ensure Michiganders have unparalleled economic opportunity and personal freedom.”

The address will be broadcast live throughout the state. You can watch it on Local 4 and Local 4+. Alternatively you can watch it online here, on Facebook or on YouTube.

