Watch live here: Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers 2022 State of the State address on Jan. 26

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to deliver a State of the State address in a virtual format on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

ClickOnDetroit and WDIV Local 4 plan to broadcast the address live starting at 7 p.m.

Whitmer and Speaker Jason Wentworth issued a joint statement ahead of the address:

“The State of the State address is a tradition rooted in history. It is an opportunity for Michiganders to hear about the work of state government and see Republicans and Democrats come together to focus on the issues that will put Michigan families, communities, and small businesses first. This year, we’ve agreed that the State of the State address should once again be held remotely to ensure everyone can safely partake in this time-honored event.”

