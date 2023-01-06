35º

2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th-grade students in Michigan

2018 national winner was from Clinton Township

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Fifth grade students across Michigan are encouraged to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The winning artist in Michigan will have a chance at winning the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

In 2018, the national winner was a student from Clinton Township, Michigan.

There are almost 950 missing children in Michigan currently, according to Michigan State Police.

Here are the rules

The poster must be submitted with a completed application. The application includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist. It can be written or typed.

  • Applicants must be in the fifth grade.
  • Original artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
  • Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
  • The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.
  • Click here to download the application.

Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27, 2023, and must be mailed to: Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty7150 Harris Drive Dimondale, MI 48821

