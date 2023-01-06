2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to 5th-grade students in Michigan

Fifth grade students across Michigan are encouraged to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

The winning artist in Michigan will have a chance at winning the national contest, which includes a free trip to Washington D.C. and their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day poster.

In 2018, the national winner was a student from Clinton Township, Michigan.

There are almost 950 missing children in Michigan currently, according to Michigan State Police.

Here are the rules

The poster must be submitted with a completed application. The application includes a description of the artwork and a brief biography of the artist. It can be written or typed.

Applicants must be in the fifth grade.

Original artwork should reflect the theme “ Bringing Our Missing Children Home ” and the phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.

Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster must measure 8½ x 14 inches.

Click here to download the application.

Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27, 2023, and must be mailed to: Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty7150 Harris Drive Dimondale, MI 48821