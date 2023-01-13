Don’t fall for Mega Millions lottery scams

The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $1.35 before Friday’s drawing and experts warn scammers are trying to take advantage of the large prize.

If you win the jackpot, you better be completely sure. The Better Business Bureau is warning lottery players that scammers will be trying to trick them into thinking they won.

“The big Mega Millions winners will be announced on television and online,” said Melanie Duquesnel, BBB President and CEO. “Scammers will be reaching out via email, telephone, and snail mail to “inform” secondary winners of smaller prizes. Recognize the signs to protect yourself from getting scammed.”

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 13). You will be able to find the results on ClickOnDetroit.com or on the official Mega Millions website.

How can you identify a lottery scam?

One of the biggest red flags of a lottery scam is that the target is asked to pay “taxes” or other fees upfront before they can claim their fake winnings. Once the payment is made, the target never gets their money and the scammer disappears.

In another version of the scam, the target receives a letter in the mail letting them know about a big win. Included is a check to cover the taxes on the fake winnings. The target is told to deposit the money into their bank account and then send the money to a third party -- usually by wire transfer or prepaid debit card. The lottery check is fake, it bounces, and the target is out their own money.

Tips to avoid lottery scams

The BBB offers the following tips to avoid a lottery scam: