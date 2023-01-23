Lucky for Life player in Charlotte wins $25K a year for life

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Did you buy a Lucky For Life ticket in Charlotte? You better check your ticket because somebody won $25,000 a year for life in Friday’s drawing.

A ticket purchased at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte, Michigan, matched all five white balls drawn Friday night to win the big prize.

The winning numbers from the Jan. 20, 2023, drawing are: 02-10-28-30-44

This is the first time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. In 2022, eight players won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life.

The winner has the option of annual payments or a one-time lump sum cash payment.

The annual payment would be $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater. The lump sum cash payment would equal $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

How to play Lucky for Life

Lucky for Life costs $2 per play.

Prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash. The playable numbers range from 1 to 48 and the Lucky Ball can be a number from 1 through 18.

To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players have to match all five winning numbers and a Lucky Ball. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball win $25,000 a year for life.

Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every night. Tickets can be purchased across the state or online at MichiganLottery.com.

Match 5 White Balls + Lucky Ball $1,000 / Day for Life! Match 5 White Balls $25,000 / Year for Life! Match 4 White Balls + Lucky Ball $5,000 Match 4 White Balls $200 Match 3 White Balls + Lucky Ball $150 Match 3 White Balls $20 Match 2 White Balls + Lucky Ball $25 Match 2 White Balls $3 Match 1 White Ball + Lucky Ball $6 Match Lucky Ball $4

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.