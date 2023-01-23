Lucky for Life player in Charlotte wins $25K a year for life

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Did you buy a Lucky For Life ticket in Charlotte? You better check your ticket because somebody won $25,000 a year for life in Friday’s drawing.
A ticket purchased at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte, Michigan, matched all five white balls drawn Friday night to win the big prize.
- The winning numbers from the Jan. 20, 2023, drawing are: 02-10-28-30-44
This is the first time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. In 2022, eight players won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life.
The winner has the option of annual payments or a one-time lump sum cash payment.
The annual payment would be $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater. The lump sum cash payment would equal $390,000.
The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.
Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.
How to play Lucky for Life
Lucky for Life costs $2 per play.
Prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash. The playable numbers range from 1 to 48 and the Lucky Ball can be a number from 1 through 18.
To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players have to match all five winning numbers and a Lucky Ball. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball win $25,000 a year for life.
Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every night. Tickets can be purchased across the state or online at MichiganLottery.com.
|Match 5 White Balls + Lucky Ball
|$1,000 / Day for Life!
|Match 5 White Balls
|$25,000 / Year for Life!
|Match 4 White Balls + Lucky Ball
|$5,000
|Match 4 White Balls
|$200
|Match 3 White Balls + Lucky Ball
|$150
|Match 3 White Balls
|$20
|Match 2 White Balls + Lucky Ball
|$25
|Match 2 White Balls
|$3
|Match 1 White Ball + Lucky Ball
|$6
|Match Lucky Ball
|$4
If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.