Lucky for Life player in Charlotte wins $25K a year for life

Winner can choose to receive winnings annually or as lump sum

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Michigan Lottery "Lucky For Life" (Michigan Lottery)

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – Did you buy a Lucky For Life ticket in Charlotte? You better check your ticket because somebody won $25,000 a year for life in Friday’s drawing.

A ticket purchased at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte, Michigan, matched all five white balls drawn Friday night to win the big prize.

  • The winning numbers from the Jan. 20, 2023, drawing are: 02-10-28-30-44

This is the first time this year a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. In 2022, eight players won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life.

The winner has the option of annual payments or a one-time lump sum cash payment.

The annual payment would be $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater. The lump sum cash payment would equal $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

How to play Lucky for Life

Lucky for Life costs $2 per play.

Prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash. The playable numbers range from 1 to 48 and the Lucky Ball can be a number from 1 through 18.

To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players have to match all five winning numbers and a Lucky Ball. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball win $25,000 a year for life.

Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every night. Tickets can be purchased across the state or online at MichiganLottery.com.

Match 5 White Balls + Lucky Ball$1,000 / Day for Life!
Match 5 White Balls$25,000 / Year for Life!
Match 4 White Balls + Lucky Ball$5,000
Match 4 White Balls$200
Match 3 White Balls + Lucky Ball$150
Match 3 White Balls$20
Match 2 White Balls + Lucky Ball$25
Match 2 White Balls$3
Match 1 White Ball + Lucky Ball$6
Match Lucky Ball$4

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.

