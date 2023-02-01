Michigan Technological University captures photos of lone wolf that fell through ice into Lake Superior

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. – A lone wolf was spotted on Isle Royale, and a Michigan Technological University research group snagged a few photos.

Professor Rolf Peterson said the research group has a small crew with a plane they used for their 65th annual winter study. Within this study, the group counts all of the wolves, estimates the size of the moose population and estimates the wolf kill rate.

The photos taken are from Jan. 28, as the researchers tracked the lone wolf who fell through some ice in subzero temperatures into Lake Superior.

Michigan Technological University captures photo of lone wolf (Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University)

Michigan Technological University captures photo of lone wolf (Rolf Peterson and Michigan Technological University)

The Associate Press reported in August 2022 that there are 28 wolfs in Isle Royale National Park. According to that article, 19 wolves were brought to the park in 2018 and 2019. Officials say that some died and one found its way back to the mainland.

A report done by Peterson estimated there are 1,346 moose in the Isle Royale area which is a 28% decline from 2022.

Click here to keep up with the study.

Read: Michigan’s Isle Royale wolf population increases after nearly dying off