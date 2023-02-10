Flint under boil water advisory due to water main break

FLINT, Mich. – Residents of Flint have been advised to boil all water for drinking and cooking due to a water main break.

According to the city of Flint, the water department was working to identify the source of a major water main break that was affecting large portions of the city on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 10:12 a.m.

The city updated its notice at 10:50 a.m. to say they had identified the source of the break, and advised residents citywide to boil filtered water that would be used for drinking or cooking.

A water main break was located on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint, according to the city. Residents are asked to avoid the area while crews work to repair the break and restore service.

In the updated notice, the city warned some residents may experience low water pressure.

This story will be updated as we receive updated information. The city of Flint is also providing updates on its website, click here for those updates.

