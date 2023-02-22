How to safely donate to Michigan State University’s ‘Spartan Strong’ fund

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Scammers are looking to profit from people who believe they’re donating to the “Spartan Strong” fund at Michigan State University.
Money from the Spartan Strong fund is used to cover hospital bills for injured students and provide support to those most impacted by last week’s mass shooting.
People can donate directly to the fund, or purchase shirts from the university. Profits from the official Spartan Strong fundraiser shirt go to the Spartan Strong fund.
Scammers are creating fake merchandise and tricking people into believing that profits from the fake merchandise will support the Spartan Strong fund.
The following links come directly from Michigan State University: Spartan Strong fund, Spartan Spirit Shop
Read: Where to donate in wake of Michigan State University mass shooting
MSU has approved the following vendors
Michigan State University said that only officially licensed and approved merchandise from the following vendors support the Spartan Strong fund through royalties and proceeds from Spartan Strong merchandise:
- Nudge Printing
- Colosseum
- Underground Printing
- Blue 84
- CDI Corp.
- A. Dean Watkins
- 4Imprint
- Sewing Concepts
- Zephyr
- Gametime Sidekicks
If you see products or services that are not licensed by MSU, you can contact University Licensing Programs at licensing@union.msu.edu or 517-355-3434.
You can click here to learn more from the BBB about how to donate safely.