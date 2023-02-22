How to safely donate to Michigan State University’s ‘Spartan Strong’ fund

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Scammers are looking to profit from people who believe they’re donating to the “Spartan Strong” fund at Michigan State University.

Money from the Spartan Strong fund is used to cover hospital bills for injured students and provide support to those most impacted by last week’s mass shooting.

People can donate directly to the fund, or purchase shirts from the university. Profits from the official Spartan Strong fundraiser shirt go to the Spartan Strong fund.

Scammers are creating fake merchandise and tricking people into believing that profits from the fake merchandise will support the Spartan Strong fund.

The following links come directly from Michigan State University: Spartan Strong fund, Spartan Spirit Shop

“The Spartan Strong Fund is here to help. While MSU is covering hospital bills for the injured students, the Spartan Strong Fund has been created to provide support for the evolving needs of the individuals most critically impacted. The fund will also be used for student and staff counseling, campus safety enhancements, and recognition for those involved with the crisis, such as first responders. Each situation and need is unique and evolving, but the university is committed to working with those most critically impacted to identify meaningful ways to provide support.” Michigan State University

MSU has approved the following vendors

Michigan State University said that only officially licensed and approved merchandise from the following vendors support the Spartan Strong fund through royalties and proceeds from Spartan Strong merchandise:

Nudge Printing

Colosseum

Underground Printing

Blue 84

CDI Corp.

A. Dean Watkins

4Imprint

Sewing Concepts

Zephyr

Gametime Sidekicks

If you see products or services that are not licensed by MSU, you can contact University Licensing Programs at licensing@union.msu.edu or 517-355-3434.

You can click here to learn more from the BBB about how to donate safely.