Tips to help you stay safe as crews respond to ‘extreme’ ice storm damage

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are reminding residents to be cautious and patient as crews work to repair damage caused by the ice storm.

Officials said that the ice accumulation in Metro Detroit is the thickest they’ve seen it in decades. The ice coats power lines, tree limbs and other equipment. In addition to the ice buildup, strong winds moved through the area on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Oakland, Hillsdale, Macomb, and Jackson counties are among the hardest hit by the storm.

“This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the public health and safety of Michigan citizens.”

Read: DTE Energy officials: Ice, wind caused ‘extreme’ damage in Metro Detroit

Tips to help you stay safe after a winter storm

What to do if you find downed power lines

Stay at least 25 feet from any downed lines and assume that every line is “live” and dangerous.

You can call 911 to report downed power lines. You can also report downed lines to DTE Energy by calling 800-477-4747 or to Consumers Energy by calling 800-477-5050.

Energized wires that have fallen may whip around, spark or arc as they look for a ground. Energized wires that have found their ground might not move at all or make any sound, but they are still dangerous.

Use caution when clearing trees, limbs

If you are clearing trees or tree limbs after a storm you need to make sure they are not in contact with a power line. Trees and branches can conduct electricity and injure or kill you on contact.

How to report power outages

You should report any power outages to your utility company. You can report an outage to DTE here, or report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Never run a generator indoors

Never use a generator inside your home, basement, or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Generators should only run outside and need to be at least 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows. Exhaust should never vent into a home or living area.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, a tasteless, odorless gas that can kill a person very quickly and without warning. Hundreds of people die each year and thousands of others become ill because of CO, according to the CDC.

If you are worried someone will steal your generator, lock it to a tree or fence.

Check on elderly, disabled neighbors

If you are able, police want you to check on your elderly and disabled neighbors to ensure they are safe.

Use battery-powered lanterns

Police encourage residents to use battery-powered items, like lanterns and flashlights, to light homes instead of fire when the electricity is out.

If you do use candles, make sure they are in safe holders and far enough away from curtains, paper, wood and other flammable items. Never leave a candle burning when you are out of the room.

Use caution when driving

Drivers should use extreme caution when on the roads.

If a traffic signal is out, you should treat each signal as a stop sign. Come to a complete stop at every intersection and look before you continue driving.

Read more: What to do during a winter power outage and tips for staying warm