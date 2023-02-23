Volunteer Michigan firefighter killed by downed powerline during ice storm

PAW PAW, Mich. – A volunteer firefighter was killed by a downed powerline on Wednesday night during the ice storm in in Lower Michigan.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was from Paw Paw, in West Michigan. The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. in Almena Township.

“On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident, no fault of the Fire Fighter,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release, according to WOOD-TV. “The Department is asking at this time that you give them time to deal with this tragedy, and at a later date and time more information will be available. They would also ask that you respect the family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this time while they are mourning the loss. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Thank you for respecting their wishes.”

The ice storm that crossed through Michigan on Wednesday caused thousands of downed powerlines from Kalamazoo to Detroit, knocking out power to more than half a million residents.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the firefighter coming into contact with the downed powerline. The firefighter was not identified.