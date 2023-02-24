GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A retired Grand Rapids man was “floored” when he realized he won big playing Lucky For Life.

Mark Moroski, 67, won the prize after matching all five white balls drawn on Feb. 2, 2023. The winning numbers were: 10-17-22-42-46.

“I play Lucky For Life just about every day,” Moroski said. “I like playing online because it’s easy and I don’t have to worry about losing my ticket.

“The morning after the drawing, I had an email that said I won a big prize, so I logged into my Lottery account to check the amount. When I saw $25,000 a year for life waiting for me, I was floored!”

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

“I’ve been retired for a few years and winning this means I can relax and enjoy my retirement to the fullest,” Moroski said.

He plans to buy a new car and save the rest of the money. He purchased his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

Lucky For Life costs $2 per play and prizes range from $3 to a lifetime of cash. The game’s top prize is $1,00 a day for life and players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48 and match the Lucky Ball, which ranges from 1 to 18.

Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball will win $25,000 a year for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every day of the week. Tickets can be purchased at Lottery retailers across Michigan and online.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.