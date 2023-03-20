17-year-old from Holland still missing after nearly 5 months

HOLLAND, Mich. – The FBI in Detroit is bringing attention to the case of a missing 17-year-old boy from Holland, Michigan.

Bayron Reyes-Escobar has been missing for nearly five months. He was reported missing from Holland on Oct. 24, 2022.

There are few details available in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911 or at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Details Bayron Reyes-Escobar Missing since Oct. 24, 2022 Missing from Holland, Michigan Date of birth Sept. 11, 2005 Age now 17 Race Hispanic Hair color Brown Eye color Green Height 5′1′' Weight 120 lbs