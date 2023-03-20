17-year-old from Holland still missing after nearly 5 months

HOLLAND, Mich. – The FBI in Detroit is bringing attention to the case of a missing 17-year-old boy from Holland, Michigan.
Bayron Reyes-Escobar has been missing for nearly five months. He was reported missing from Holland on Oct. 24, 2022.
There are few details available in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911 or at 1-800-THE-LOST.
|Details
|Bayron Reyes-Escobar
|Missing since
|Oct. 24, 2022
|Missing from
|Holland, Michigan
|Date of birth
|Sept. 11, 2005
|Age now
|17
|Race
|Hispanic
|Hair color
|Brown
|Eye color
|Green
|Height
|5′1′'
|Weight
|120 lbs
Have you seen him? Seventeen-year-old Bayron Reyes-Escobar has been missing from Holland, MI, since October 24, 2022. Anyone having information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-249-0911 or @MissingKids at 1-800-THE-LOST. pic.twitter.com/zAv4I7qGqu— FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) March 20, 2023