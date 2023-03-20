47º

17-year-old from Holland still missing after nearly 5 months

Teen reported missing on Oct. 24, 2022

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Bayron Reyes-Escobar (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

HOLLAND, Mich. – The FBI in Detroit is bringing attention to the case of a missing 17-year-old boy from Holland, Michigan.

Bayron Reyes-Escobar has been missing for nearly five months. He was reported missing from Holland on Oct. 24, 2022.

There are few details available in this case. Anyone with information should contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911 or at 1-800-THE-LOST.

DetailsBayron Reyes-Escobar
Missing sinceOct. 24, 2022
Missing fromHolland, Michigan
Date of birthSept. 11, 2005
Age now17
RaceHispanic
Hair colorBrown
Eye colorGreen
Height5′1′'
Weight120 lbs

