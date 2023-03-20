Michigan police: 16 hurt in 150-car pileup on I-96 in Ionia County

PORTLAND, Mich. – More than a dozen people were injured in a massive car pileup on a Michigan freeway over the weekend that was caused by whiteout conditions, police report.

According to Michigan State Police, at least 16 people were hurt on Saturday, March 18, when several vehicles crashed on both sides of I-96 near Portland Township in Ionia County. Officials initially reported that about 50-100 vehicles were involved, and later said that the crash included 150 vehicles.

Police said 16 people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crashes, but the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.

Of the 150 vehicles involved, 84 were damaged in the crash, and 66 were “non-damaged slide offs only,” MSP tweeted Sunday.

The crash was first reported on the eastbound side of I-96 at about 5 p.m., before a second crash was reported on the westbound side near mile marker 66.

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-96 in Ionia County. (Michigan State Police)

Westbound and eastbound lanes in the area were cleared and reopened to traffic as of about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Multiple law enforcement, fire crews responded to the scene, in addition to towing and other local agencies and organizations.