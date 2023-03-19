23º

I-96 in Ionia County closed after snowy crash of over 50 cars, officials say

MSP reporting no serious injuries

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-96 in Ionia County. (Michigan State Police)

PORTLAND, Mich. – I-96 in Ionia County has been shut down on both the eastbound and westbound sides after an estimated 50-100 car crash occurred on Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-96 near Portland in Ionia County on Saturday around 5 p.m. involving a possible 50-100 vehicles.

An additional crash on the westbound side of I-96 resulted in the freeway shut down on both sides near the eastbound mile 66 marker.

Officials say vehicles not involved in the crash were able to exit the freeway and clear the congestion for troopers after the white-out conditions improved.

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-96 in Ionia County. (Michigan State Police)

A warming and family reunification center has been set up at the Portland Church of the Nazarene for individuals involved in the crash. Family members are now able to pick up those involved in the crash after they were transported from the scene to the center by bus.

Michigan State Police say that while injuries have been reported, there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

There has been no update from police about the freeway closure as of Saturday evening.

