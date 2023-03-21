These are the top 25 places to live in Michigan for 2023

Does your home fall in one of Michigan’s best places to live?
Niche, a company that connects people to the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces in the country, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. It’s a list of the best cities and communities to live in, based on certain criteria.
The Niche grade takes different factors into account when ranking a location, such as the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, to measure the overall quality of life in an area. Take a look at the Best Places to Live methodology by clicking here.
Nationally, the top cities on the Best Cities to Live in America list this year are: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; and Columbia, Maryland.
Michigan made its first appearance on the list with Ann Arbor at No. 8 on the national list.
Here in Michigan, Okemo -- a suburb of Lansing -- took first place on the Best Places to Live in Michigan list, again.
Here’s a look at the top 25 Michigan communities to live in, according to Niche.
25 best places to live in Michigan for 2023
- Okemos
- Troy
- Eastgate
- Huntington Woods
- Beverly Hills
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Eastown
- Farmington
- Ann Arbor
- Novi
- Royal Oak
- Berkley
- Fulton Heights
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Northville Township
- East Grand Rapids
- Northville
- Forest Hills
- Rochester
- Grosse Pointe
- Haslett
- Rochester Hills
- Pittsfield Charter Township
Check out the full Michigan list from Niche by clicking here.
---> Last year: Niche rankings: 25 best places to live in Michigan for 2022