These are the top 25 places to live in Michigan for 2023

Niche’s annual list puts Okemos 1st again

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) (Raymond Boyd, 2018 Raymond Boyd)

Does your home fall in one of Michigan’s best places to live?

Niche, a company that connects people to the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces in the country, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. It’s a list of the best cities and communities to live in, based on certain criteria.

The Niche grade takes different factors into account when ranking a location, such as the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, to measure the overall quality of life in an area. Take a look at the Best Places to Live methodology by clicking here.

Nationally, the top cities on the Best Cities to Live in America list this year are: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; and Columbia, Maryland.

Michigan made its first appearance on the list with Ann Arbor at No. 8 on the national list.

Here in Michigan, Okemo -- a suburb of Lansing -- took first place on the Best Places to Live in Michigan list, again.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Michigan communities to live in, according to Niche.

25 best places to live in Michigan for 2023

  1. Okemos
  2. Troy
  3. Eastgate
  4. Huntington Woods
  5. Beverly Hills
  6. Birmingham
  7. Bloomfield Charter Township
  8. Grosse Pointe Park
  9. Eastown
  10. Farmington
  11. Ann Arbor
  12. Novi
  13. Royal Oak
  14. Berkley
  15. Fulton Heights
  16. Grosse Pointe Farms
  17. Northville Township
  18. East Grand Rapids
  19. Northville
  20. Forest Hills
  21. Rochester
  22. Grosse Pointe
  23. Haslett
  24. Rochester Hills
  25. Pittsfield Charter Township

Check out the full Michigan list from Niche by clicking here.

---> Last year: Niche rankings: 25 best places to live in Michigan for 2022

