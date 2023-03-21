These are the top 25 places to live in Michigan for 2023

NEW BUFFALO, MI - MAY 24: 'Welcome To Pure Michigan' signage along Interstate 94 in New Buffalo, Michigan on May 24, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Does your home fall in one of Michigan’s best places to live?

Niche, a company that connects people to the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces in the country, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. It’s a list of the best cities and communities to live in, based on certain criteria.

The Niche grade takes different factors into account when ranking a location, such as the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, to measure the overall quality of life in an area. Take a look at the Best Places to Live methodology by clicking here.

Nationally, the top cities on the Best Cities to Live in America list this year are: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; and Columbia, Maryland.

Michigan made its first appearance on the list with Ann Arbor at No. 8 on the national list.

Here in Michigan, Okemo -- a suburb of Lansing -- took first place on the Best Places to Live in Michigan list, again.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Michigan communities to live in, according to Niche.

25 best places to live in Michigan for 2023

Okemos Troy Eastgate Huntington Woods Beverly Hills Birmingham Bloomfield Charter Township Grosse Pointe Park Eastown Farmington Ann Arbor Novi Royal Oak Berkley Fulton Heights Grosse Pointe Farms Northville Township East Grand Rapids Northville Forest Hills Rochester Grosse Pointe Haslett Rochester Hills Pittsfield Charter Township

Check out the full Michigan list from Niche by clicking here.

