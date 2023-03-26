32º

Niche rankings: Here are the top 25 places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023

Troy takes No. 1 spot

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Do you live in one of Metro Detroit’s best places to live?

Niche, a company that connects people to the best neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. The list consists of the best cities and communities to live in based on a certain criteria.

The Niche grade takes different factors into account when ranking a location, such as the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, to measure the overall quality of life in an area. Take a look at the Best Places to Live methodology by clicking here.

Nationally, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; and Columbia, Maryland topped the list of Best Cities to Live in America. Michigan made its first appearance on the list with Ann Arbor at No. 8 on the national list.

We already looked at the Best Places to Live in Michigan list, you can read that by clicking here. Okemos came in first place, again.

But what about Metro Detroit? Here’s what Niche says about the Best Places to Live in the Detroit Area.

25 best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023

  1. Troy
  2. Huntington Woods
  3. Beverly Hills
  4. Birmingham
  5. Bloomfield Charter Township
  6. Grosse Pointe Park
  7. Farmington
  8. Ann Arbor
  9. Novi
  10. Royal Oak
  11. Berkley
  12. Grosse Pointe Farms
  13. Northville Township
  14. Northville
  15. Rochester
  16. Grosse Pointe
  17. Rochester Hills
  18. Pittsfield Charter Township
  19. Franklin
  20. Oakland Charter Township
  21. Grosse Pointe Woods
  22. Plymouth
  23. Orchard Lake Village
  24. Farmington Hills
  25. West Bloomfield Charter Township

Check out the full Detroit Area list from Niche by clicking here.

