Niche rankings: Here are the top 25 places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023

Do you live in one of Metro Detroit’s best places to live?
Niche, a company that connects people to the best neighborhoods, schools and workplaces, released their annual Best Places to Live rankings for 2023. The list consists of the best cities and communities to live in based on a certain criteria.
The Niche grade takes different factors into account when ranking a location, such as the quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics and access to amenities, to measure the overall quality of life in an area. Take a look at the Best Places to Live methodology by clicking here.
Nationally, Cambridge, Massachusetts; Arlington, Virginia; The Woodlands, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; and Columbia, Maryland topped the list of Best Cities to Live in America. Michigan made its first appearance on the list with Ann Arbor at No. 8 on the national list.
We already looked at the Best Places to Live in Michigan list, you can read that by clicking here. Okemos came in first place, again.
But what about Metro Detroit? Here’s what Niche says about the Best Places to Live in the Detroit Area.
25 best places to live in Metro Detroit for 2023
- Troy
- Huntington Woods
- Beverly Hills
- Birmingham
- Bloomfield Charter Township
- Grosse Pointe Park
- Farmington
- Ann Arbor
- Novi
- Royal Oak
- Berkley
- Grosse Pointe Farms
- Northville Township
- Northville
- Rochester
- Grosse Pointe
- Rochester Hills
- Pittsfield Charter Township
- Franklin
- Oakland Charter Township
- Grosse Pointe Woods
- Plymouth
- Orchard Lake Village
- Farmington Hills
- West Bloomfield Charter Township
Check out the full Detroit Area list from Niche by clicking here.